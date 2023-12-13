Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast, other stars mourn Andre Braugher on social media

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast mourned co-star Andre Braugher on social media as other tributes poured in for the veteran TV actor, who died Monday at the age of 61 following a brief illness.

Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords alongside Braugher on the comedy series, was among those who honoured the late actor on Tuesday night.

"Can't believe you're gone so soon," Crews wrote on Instagram. "I'm [honoured] to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts."

He added, "You showed me what a life well-lived looked like."

Chelsea Peretti, who played Gina Linetti on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, posted a photo of Braugher on her Instagram.

"I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick," Peretti wrote in the post.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast member Joe Lo Truglio, who played Charles Boyle, wrote about Braugher's commitment to his family while filming the long-running series.

"So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with," Lo Truglio wrote on Instagram.

"We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it."

Marc Evan Jackson, who played Braugher's husband on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, posted a photo of the pair on X, formerly known as Twitter. Cast member Joel McKinnon Miller wrote that he was sending "love to Andre's family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him."

Actor Dirk Blocker, known for playing Hitchcock on the series, wrote on Instagram: "I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family."

The Wire creator David Simon, whose book was adapted into the TV drama Homicide: Life on the Street that became Braugher's breakout role in the '90s, mourned the actor's death in a post on X.

"I've worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I'll never work with one better," Simon wrote.

Actor Jeffrey Wright recalled the first time he saw Braugher perform onstage in the early 1990s.

"First time I saw Andre Braugher was in Measure for Measure in Central Park. 1993. Angelo. He fired onto the stage and I was like, 'Whoa. What just happened?!' Different level. That was as plain to see as the sky above the stage."

Questlove, bandleader and drummer of The Roots, said that Braugher was one of his favourite character actors.

"Wow man this is sad for his loved ones and family and friends and for the legions of fans who loved his work," Questlove wrote on Instagram.