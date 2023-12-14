Actor Andre Braugher died of lung cancer, publicist confirms

Andre Braugher's cause of death has been revealed to be lung cancer, the actor's publicist confirmed to CBC News on Thursday.

Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died Monday at age 61.

At the time, his death was reported to be caused by a "brief illness." Braugher was only diagnosed with the lung cancer a few months ago, according to his publicist.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast mourned co-star Braugher on social media as other tributes poured in for the veteran TV actor.

Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords alongside Braugher on the comedy series, was among those who honoured the late actor on Tuesday night.

"Can't believe you're gone so soon," Crews wrote on Instagram. "I'm [honoured] to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts."

Braugher most recently starred in She Said, the 2022 film about the New York Times journalists who broke the story of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's years of sexually abusing women. Braugher played Times editor Dean Baquet.

His other film credits included Primal Fear and Get on the Bus, and his other TV credits included Hack, Gideon's Crossing and The Good Fight.

He also acted frequently on the stage, often doing Shakespeare. He won an Obie Award for playing the title role in Henry V at the New York Shakespeare Festival, where he also appeared in Measure for Measure, Twelfth Night and As You Like It.

Born and raised in Chicago, Braugher graduated from Stanford and got a master of fine arts degree from Juilliard.

Braugher was married for more than 30 years to his Homicide co-star Ami Brabson. He is also survived by sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, his brother Charles Jennings and his mother, Sally Braugher.