Amber Heard says she 'did not want to expose' Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has insisted she never wanted the world to know the details of her years of alleged abuse by Johnny Depp.

Heard has concluded her evidence in her ex-husband's libel case against a British tabloid.

Taking the witness stand for a fourth straight day, Heard testified that everything she had said at the High Court in London was true.

She said she just wanted to be "left alone" after the break up of her and Depp's tempestuous marriage and that she wanted to "save him the embarrassment."

Heard also suggested that having details of her relationship with Depp dissected in open court had and would continue to damage her career.

She asked: "What woman has ever benefited from being a victim of domestic violence?"

Heard was in court because the 57-year-old Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that labelled him a "wife beater."

American actress Amber Heard waves at the media as she arrives at the High Court in London on Thursday to testify in Depp's libel lawsuit. (Matt Dunham/The Associated Press)

14 allegations of violence

The Sun's defence relies on 14 allegations made by Heard of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016, in settings as varied as a rented house in Australia, his private island in the Bahamas and a private jet.

In her testimony Thursday, the actress-model reiterated allegations that Depp would go on a "bender" that often lasted days and abuse her when he was high on drugs or was drunk.

In her first three days of testimony, Heard, 34, accused Depp of an array of acts of violence, including throwing bottles at her "like grenades," head-butting her and even of stubbing out a cigarette on his own cheek.

She has claimed that she often feared for her life during their tempestuous relationship.