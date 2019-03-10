Lawyer alleges new tape shows R. Kelly abusing girls

Warning: this story contains sensitive, graphic details related to sexual abuse

Lawyer Gloria Allred says a tape has been turned over to police by a client, which appears to show R&B singer R. Kelly sexually abusing girls.

"They assume that the girls were underage because they were not fully developed," Allred said at a news conference held in New York City on Sunday. "R. Kelly was the only man seen on the tape."

Allred's client, Gary Dennis, said at the news conference that he doesn't know the musician personally and doesn't know the origins of the tape. It was found in a box in his home while he was going through a collection, he says.

Kelly is facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He has denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While Allred would not say if she had viewed the alleged tape herself, she said the city and state are not identifiable in the contents. She also said it was unclear whether the alleged victims knew they were being filmed and would not disclose the length of the video.

Allred, seen here at a news conference in February, said Sunday a client has turned over video found in a box in his home while he was going through a collection but the origins are unknown. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

She said it's likely there may be more out there.

"I have been contacted by others with knowledge of other tapes," she said, adding any further information remains confidential.

"There may be people out there profiting from these tapes," she said.

Last week, Kelly was sent to jail by a judge after he couldn't pay $161,000 US in back child support. On Saturday, the payment was made on his behalf by an individual who remains anonymous, and Kelly was released.

Allred said her client turned over the tape to authorities because "the protection of children is paramount."

Lawyer Michael Avenatti also has said he has turned over two videos to prosecutors that he says show Kelly sexually abusing girls.