Skip to Main Content
Sexual misconduct allegations against son led to Time's Up CEO's resignation

Sexual misconduct allegations against son led to Time's Up CEO's resignation

The gender equality initiative Time's Up says its president and CEO resigned because of sexual misconduct allegations against her son.

Lisa Borders stepped down from the gender equality organization that was formed last year

The Associated Press ·
Lisa Borders, who was named the head of Time's Up last year, says she has resigned as president and CEO of the gender equality initiative "with deep regret" due to family issues. (Elaine Thompson/The Associated Press)

The gender equality initiative Time's Up says its president and CEO resigned because of sexual misconduct allegations against her son.

The group on Friday issued a statement explaining why Lisa Borders stepped down from the organization that was formed last year in response to sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood. On Monday, Borders cited family issues but did not elaborate.

The group says allegations were made against Borders' son in a private forum.

The Los Angeles Times reports a woman claims Borders' son, Garry Bowden Jr., touched her inappropriately during a "healing session."

His lawyer says Bowden gave the woman a healing massage that she had requested and showed The Times a text exchange in which the woman thanked him.

Borders became head of Time's Up last year after being president of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us