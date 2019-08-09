Alicia Keys, husband plan to open performing arts centre
Couple's project would re-purpose three vacant buildings in upstate New York
Singer Alicia Keys and music producer husband Swizz Beatz are planning to create a performing arts centre in upstate New York.
The couple's proposal to transform an industrial site in rural Macedon was introduced at a town board meeting Thursday.
Linda Shaw, an attorney for Keys and her husband, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, says the project will re-purpose three vacant buildings to include a classroom, an office building, an art exhibit hall and a performing arts centre.
The Democrat and Chronicle reports the centre is a part of The Dean Collection, the couple's organization that focuses on supporting artists.
Town engineer Scott Allen called the proposal exciting.
Shaw says she is scheduled to appear before the city's planning board on Aug. 19.
