Alessia Cara to headline 2018 Grey Cup halftime show
Grammy-winning Canadian artist will perform at Edmonton event Nov. 25
Alessia Cara will headline the 2018 Grey Cup halftime show in Edmonton Nov. 25.
The Canadian Football League confirmed Saturday that the Grammy-winning artist from Brampton, Ont., will perform at the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium during the game.
The Growing Pains singer-songwriter won a Grammy Award earlier this year for best new artist, becoming the first Canadian to take home a trophy in that category. Her chart-topping hits include Here, Scars to Your Beautiful, Stay and Wild Things.
Further details about the show haven't been released yet. In a memorable moment last year, Shania Twain began her headline performance at the 2017 Grey Cup in Ottawa by entering on a dog sled.
It has not yet been determined which two teams will advance to the final.