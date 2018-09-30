Skip to Main Content
Alessia Cara to headline 2018 Grey Cup halftime show

Alessia Cara will headline the 2018 Grey Cup halftime show in Edmonton.

Grammy-winning Canadian artist will perform at Edmonton event Nov. 25

Zulekha Nathoo · CBC News ·
Recording artist Alessia Cara, who won a Grammy in January, will perform at the 2018 Grey Cup halftime show. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Alessia Cara will headline the 2018 Grey Cup halftime show in Edmonton Nov. 25.

The Canadian Football League confirmed Saturday that the Grammy-winning artist from Brampton, Ont., will perform at the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium during the game.

The Growing Pains singer-songwriter won a Grammy Award earlier this year for best new artist, becoming the first Canadian to take home a trophy in that category. Her chart-topping hits include Here, Scars to Your Beautiful, Stay and Wild Things.

Shania Twain began her 2017 Grey Cup halftime performance on a dog sled. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Further details about the show haven't been released yet. In a memorable moment last year, Shania Twain began her headline performance at the 2017 Grey Cup in Ottawa by entering on a dog sled.

It has not yet been determined which two teams will advance to the final.

