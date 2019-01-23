Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassment violation

Alec Baldwin has pleaded guilty to harassing a man during a dispute over a parking spot last fall.

The 60-year-old actor appeared in a New York City courtroom Wednesday, where he agreed to complete a one-day anger management class to resolve the criminal case.

The charge is a violation, the lowest level of offence. If he completes the class, the case record will be sealed.

Baldwin was accused of trying to punch another driver during a Nov. 2 argument over a parking spot in front of his Manhattan apartment building.

The former 30 Rock star's lawyer had said Baldwin would be vindicated by "incontrovertible video evidence."

Baldwin only spoke a few words during the court hearing, mostly answering short questions from the judge. He wouldn't comment afterward.

Baldwin, who frequently portrays U.S. President Donald Trump on NBC's Saturday Night Live, has gotten into several public confrontations over the years.

His past scrapes with the law include a 2014 arrest in New York City for bicycling the wrong way on a one-way street and a 1995 arrest for allegedly slugging a paparazzi photographer in Los Angeles.

Baldwin was booted off an American Airlines flight in 2011 after allegedly getting belligerent with a flight attendant who asked him to stop playing Words with Friends and put his cellphone away.

After the bicycle-related arrest, Baldwin told New York magazine he was ready to quit his public life and leave the city, an hour train ride from where he grew up on Long Island.