Alanis Morissette is marking the opening of Jagged Little Pill: The Musical on Broadway with an acoustic performance at the Apollo Theatre in New York on Monday

She also has announced an upcoming album and a 31-stop tour, featuring new music as well as classic hits from Jagged Little Pill, with a single Toronto stop next year.

The tour starts in June in Portland, hits the Budweiser Stage in Toronto July 11 and, so far, ends later that month in Nashville.

On Monday at the Apollo, she will perform a full acoustic version of Jagged Little Pill, followed by a Q&A by Sirius XM host and music critic Alan Light.

The musical based on her seminal 1995 album also includes new songs written by Morissette and Glen Ballard, Smiling and Predator, and a storyline by Diablo Cody that incorporates Morissette's angry young woman theme. It opens Dec. 5 in New York after a run in Cambridge, Mass., a traditional test market for theatre.

Jagged Little Pill won five Grammys and sold more than 33 million copies worldwide with songs like You Oughta Know, Hand In My Pocket and Ironic. In 2020, that album will turn 25 years old.

On Monday, Morissette announced that her new album Such Pretty Forks in the Road will come out on May 1, 2020, and released a new track, Reasons I Drink.

In the years since her last album Havoc and Bright Lights, released in 2012, she has revealed that she's been writing songs alongside blogging about parenthood and touring in 2018.