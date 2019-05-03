Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' musical sets Broadway dates
Show heads to Great White Way after acclaimed 10-week run last year at American Repertory Theater
The Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill is set to debut on Broadway this fall.
The show's producers say the hit-driven stage show begins preview performances Nov. 3 and will have its opening night Dec. 5.
It heads to the Great White Way after an acclaimed 10-week run last year at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass.
Jagged Little Pill centres on a picture-perfect suburban family who is forced to face "harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them."
Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody wrote the story while Morissette supplies lyrics and an array of hits from her groundbreaking 1995 debut of the same name, including You Oughta Know, Head Over Feet, Hand In My Pocket, and Ironic.
Tickets go on sale to the public on May 23.
🙌🏻✨❤️👊🏻✌🏻opens on broadway december 5th. 🙏🏻 previews through november. jagged little pill, the musical at the Broadhurst Theatre. our fan-first presale starts this Monday, May 6 at 10:00 AM EST! Sign up for early access to tickets right now. ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/zxpn8sQHfa">https://t.co/zxpn8sQHfa</a> <a href="https://t.co/VQy5qVuDQj">pic.twitter.com/VQy5qVuDQj</a>—@Alanis
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.