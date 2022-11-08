Alanis Morissette says she skipped Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show over 'anti-woman sentiment'
Singer hints at bad experience during run-up to Saturday's show
Alanis Morissette has taken to Instagram to explain her absence from a tribute performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
The Ottawa-raised singer was expected to join Olivia Rodrigo in a duet of You're So Vain to honour inductee Carly Simon.
But Morissette didn't hit the stage and later posted a message on Instagram hinting at an experience with the production team that kicked up memories of "an overarching anti-woman sentiment" she's experienced in the entertainment industry.
Morissette wrote that she's "sucked it up on more occasions than I can count" in order to perform for audiences over the years, but she no longer needs "to spend time in an environment that reduces women."
She did not offer any further specifics of the behaviour that caused her to exit the show. Rodrigo went on to perform the Simon tribute solo.
Representatives for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
