Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment

Alanis Morissette says she skipped Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show over 'anti-woman sentiment'

Alanis Morissette has taken to Instagram to explain her absence from a tribute performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Singer hints at bad experience during run-up to Saturday's show

The Canadian Press ·
A smiling woman holds a microphone to her mouth.
Alanis Morissette gets an award at the 2015 Junos on March 15, 2015 in Hamilton. Morissette backed out of a performance in L.A. on Saturday, which she later blamed on a bad experience with the production team. (Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

Alanis Morissette has taken to Instagram to explain her absence from a tribute performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The Ottawa-raised singer was expected to join Olivia Rodrigo in a duet of You're So Vain to honour inductee Carly Simon.

But Morissette didn't hit the stage and later posted a message on Instagram hinting at an experience with the production team that kicked up memories of "an overarching anti-woman sentiment" she's experienced in the entertainment industry.

Morissette wrote that she's "sucked it up on more occasions than I can count" in order to perform for audiences over the years, but she no longer needs "to spend time in an environment that reduces women."

She did not offer any further specifics of the behaviour that caused her to exit the show. Rodrigo went on to perform the Simon tribute solo.

Representatives for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now