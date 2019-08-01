A.J. Calloway exiting news show Extra after sex misconduct allegations

A.J. Calloway is leaving the syndicated entertainment news show Extra in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Warner Brothers issued a statement Wednesday saying the company has investigated the claims into Calloway's conduct and he and the company "have mutually agreed to part ways." The statement did not say when the agreement was made.

The company had investigated prior accusations against Calloway and found no suggestion of workplace misconduct. But the 44-year-old was suspended in February after Warner Brothers became aware of additional allegations.

At the time, Calloway's lawyer said her client vehemently denied ever assaulting anyone and looked forward to clearing his name.

His lawyer has not replied to an email seeking comment.

Calloway had been with Extra since 2005.

'It took way too long'

One of Calloway's most outspoken accusers includes American activist and author Sil Lai Abrams.

The domestic abuse awareness activist penned an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter last year detailing her allegations of experiencing sexual assault at the hands of various men in the media industry.

She alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Calloway in 2006. He was arrested after the allegations were made but those charges were dropped.

Upon Warner Brothers' announcement of Calloway's suspension, Abrams tweeted out her approval of the company's decision.

In her tweet she says, "It took way too long, but @WarnerMediaGrp FINALLY took the sexual assault and rape claims about A.J. Calloway made by me and other women seriously. Never stop fighting for what you believe in. #MeToo."