AGO extends crowdfunding appeal for its own Kusama mirror room

The Art Gallery of Ontario is hoping a few more fans of Yayoi Kusama's wildly popular infinity mirror rooms will chip in to help the Toronto art museum buy its own.

The gallery said Friday it is extending its current fundraising campaign to buy the Japanese artist's piece LET'S SURVIVE FOREVER through this coming weekend."

The campaign to raise $1.3 million, which approached $568,000 as of midday Friday, will continue through Dec. 4. It had originally been set to end Friday.

The artwork itself costs $2 million, with $1 million of that price tag paid for by the Art Gallery of Ontario Foundation.

The art gallery is crowdfunding to buy the permanent installation. 0:37

Close to 4,000 people so far have contributed to the AGO's purchase of the brand new Kusama installation, which features mirrored orbs scattered through and suspended in an LED-lit, mirrored room that also includes a mirrored column — said to create the feeling of being in an infinity room inside of an infinity room.

LET'S SURVIVE FOREVER, which would arrive in Toronto in spring 2019, will be able to fit four people at a time.

Donors will receive early access to see the installation, ahead of its opening to the public.

The AGO's retrospective of Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama, seen in Tokyo in 2017, drew more than 169,000 visitors and much social media attention to the Toronto gallery earlier this year. (Toru Hanai/Reuters)

The gallery has a deal to buy the room, regardless of the outcome of the fundraising campaign, AGO communications chief Lisa Clements told the Canadian Press.

According to gallery figures, more than 169,000 visitors checked out the AGO's Infinity Mirrors exhibit earlier this year.

The boffo show featured a host of mirrored rooms created by the Japanese artist alongside other examples of her art from over the years, including sculptures, paintings and photos.