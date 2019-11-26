AGO to keep free entry for 25 and under, $35 annual pass

Six months into a pilot project changing its admission prices, the Art Gallery of Ontario has decided to go all-in.

The Toronto gallery announced Tuesday that its AGO Annual Pass program, introduced in May and originally slated to last one year as a test project, is here to stay.

The program offers free admission to all visitors 17 and under. Those aged 18-25 receive free entry by signing up for an annual pass (and sharing their email and postal address with the gallery). Visitors 26 and over can either pay $25 for one-time entry or buy a $35 pass, granting unlimited admission for a full year.

Since the springtime launch, the AGO says it's had 103,955 people sign up as annual passholders. Visitors between the ages of 14 and 25 account for 72,940 of the newcomers, the gallery noted in a statement.

"There is a new energy and vibrancy you can sense in the galleries," said gallery CEO Stephan Jost.

"The next generation of art lovers is here."

Dancers participate in a youth-oriented event at the Art Gallery of Ontario. (Art Gallery of Ontario)

The admission policy change put the AGO in the company of some Canadian galleries who offer free entry to young visitors, including the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and the Art Gallery of Alberta in Edmonton.

The gallery also noted on Tuesday that its traditional membership of about 100,000 patrons has remained steady over the past five fiscal years.

These memberships (which start at $45 for students and $110 for adults) include unlimited admission bolstered by perks such as free coat check, gift shop discounts, a special lounge and early access to new exhibitions, art classes and more.

When introducing the admission policy change in May, Jost noted that the boffo turnouts for the AGO's free-entry evenings helped him realize that the admission price for the Toronto gallery was "prohibitive for a certain segment of the community."