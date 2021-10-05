Adele teases new single, and a potential album

Adele is making a comeback — or at least, she seems to be hinting at one. On Tuesday morning, the British singer put out a 20-second teaser for the upcoming song Easy On Me, to be released on Oct. 15. It will be her first new music in over five years.

The teaser dropped only days after billboards and graffiti with the number 30 on them began popping up around the world, leading to speculation that the artist would release new music.

The singer also updated the profile pictures of her Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts to match the various billboards' blue background, while her website now prompts fans to register for updates.

Adele, who is 33, has named all her studio albums after the age she was when she began recording them. Her previous album, 25, released in late 2015, went ten times platinum — signifying that it sold over 10 million units in the United States alone.

Her previous album, 21, did the same in 2012, and both went on to win album of the year at the Grammy Awards.

Easy On Me - October 15 <a href="https://t.co/7HRvxAfEqy">pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy</a> —@Adele

While her new album's name hasn't yet been confirmed, the "30" advertisements have come as something of a surprise.

While her first three studio albums bore her age, she said in multiple interviews after the release of 25 that she would do away with the convention.

"I think this will be my last age one," she told Billboard in 2015. "I'm sure I'm wrong with this but I feel there's been a massive change in me in the last couple of years."

Toronto, ON 🚨 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/adeleiscoming?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#adeleiscoming</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/adele30?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#adele30</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Adele?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Adele</a> 🤍 <a href="https://t.co/lEws3Zahq4">pic.twitter.com/lEws3Zahq4</a> —@jayveetales Venice Grand Canal, Philippines. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Adele30?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Adele30</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ph6wo11Une">pic.twitter.com/Ph6wo11Une</a> —@adeledailynet

The Easy On Me teaser doesn't give much away in terms of what fans can expect. The video shows Adele in a car, putting a tape into a cassette player, checking the rear-view mirror, increasing the volume and then driving off in a vehicle carrying packed-up belongings.

Soft piano music plays in the background as sheets of music fly out of the window. The singer's voice can't be heard.