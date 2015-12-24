Singer Adele separated from husband, Simon Konecki
Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, have separated.
Couple 'committed to raising their son together lovingly'
Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, have separated.
The pop singer's representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news Friday in a statement to The Associated Press.
"Adele and her partner have separated," the emailed statement said. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."
Adele gave birth to her son, Angelo, in 2012.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.