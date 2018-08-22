Barbara Harris, Tony winner and star of Freaky Friday, dead at 83

Barbara Harris, the Tony Award-winning actress whose comic-neurotic charms lit up the Broadway stage and helped her steal films including Nashville, Freaky Friday and A Thousand Clowns, has died at 83.

Harris died early Tuesday of lung cancer in Scottsdale, Ariz., said close friend Charna Halpern, who co-founded the iO Theater in Chicago and had known Harris for decades.

Harris played the mother who switched bodies with Jodie Foster in the original Freaky Friday in 1976, the same year Harris starred with Bruce Dern, among others, in Alfred Hitchcock's final film, Family Plot.

Dern paid tribute on social media on Tuesday, calling her a "true female comic genius and a girl for the ages."

With the passing of Barbara Harris today, our generation lost its true female comic genius and a girl for the ages. #RIPBarbaraHarris #familyplot —@BruceDern

In Robert Altman's 1975 Nashville, Harris gave a memorable performance of It Don't Worry Me in front of a shell-shocked crowd after the violent climax.

Harris had been in hospice care and remained restless and hilarious until the end, Halpern said.

"What am I supposed to do, just wait here and die?" Halpern remembered Harris telling one of the hospice nurses at one point. "She was just so funny and warm, in everything she did."

She was one of the performers in the historic first cast of Chicago's Second City improvisational theatre, which opened in late 1959. Over a half-century it has become the proving ground for dozens of now-famous actors and comedians, from Alan Arkin and John Belushi to Tina Fey and Stephen Colbert.

We mourn the loss of #BarbaraHarris, the #TonyAwards-winning star of APPLE TREE and Tony-nominated star of ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER, at age 83. Rest in peace. —@TheTonyAwards

"The improvisations were the thing," Harris told the Los Angeles Times. "It gave you a chance to try. If you died, you really died, but it was a great way to learn."

She made her screen debut in 1965 with A Thousand Clowns, then got back-to-back Tony nominations in 1966 and 1967 for two hit Broadway musicals, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and The Apple Tree. She took home the Tony for The Apple Tree, which was directed by Mike Nichols and also starred Alan Alda.

Academy Award nod co-starring with Hoffman

Harris also racked up an Oscar nomination as best supporting actress in the 1971 film Who Is Harry Kellerman and Why Is He Saying Those Terrible Things About Me? It featured Harris in a memorable bit about a struggling actress who meets up with the main character, a successful but angst-ridden songwriter played by Dustin Hoffman.

While appearing in occasional regional theatre productions, she concentrated mostly on film in the 1970s and '80s, when she appeared in the landmark productions of Nashville and Family Plot.

She played Kathleen Turner's mother in Peggy Sue Got Married in 1986 and had a small role in the 1997 John Cusack film Grosse Point Blank.

Goodnight sweet lady. You were a force. I will miss your calls. —@TheOnlyEdAsner

Born in 1935 in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Harris was a veteran of two Second City predecessor groups, Playwrights Theatre Club — which she joined while still in high school — and the Compass Players, which was created amid the intellectual atmosphere of the University of Chicago.

While still with Second City, Harris helped bring the troupe and its intellectual humour to national attention with out-of-town appearances in Los Angeles and, shortly thereafter, on Broadway in 1961 in a show titled From the Second City.

Her Compass compatriots included Ed Asner, who was among the actors and critics celebrating Harris on Tuesday.

"Goodnight sweet lady," Asner wrote on Twitter. "You were a force."

Married briefly in the 1950s, Harris had no surviving family.