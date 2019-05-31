Entertainment industry unions launch hotline for reporting harassment

The unions representing Canada's performers and directors are launching a hotline for its artists to report incidents of sexual harassment or violence.

ACTRA and the Directors Guild of Canada say the HAVEN (Harassment and Violence Emergency Network) Helpline will offer support from human resources company Morneau Shepell.

The organizations say members can call 24-7 to report workplace-related harassment and access resources such as confidential counselling. Members can access the service via phone, web chat or online through an app.

They say the joint initiative is part of the Canadian entertainment industry's response to the recent flood of sexual misconduct allegations.

"Over the past 18 months, it has become clear a cultural shift within our industry is needed to prevent and reduce harassment," David Sparrow, ACTRA's national president, said in a statement.

"We hope the launch of the HAVEN Helpline will ensure our members have access to available support resources 24/7 if they experience or witness an incident of harassment in the workplace."

Tim Southam, president of the Directors Guild of Canada added: "We owe it to the courageous individuals who've exposed the truth about harassment and misconduct in our industry to have their backs. These resources are a major step forward helping us do just that."

The helpline is jointly funded by ACTRA and the DGC, with additional support from Telefilm Canada and the Actra Fraternal Benefit Society (AFBS).

In March, ACTRA and the directors guild were among several organizations who signed on to Canadian Creative Industries Code of Conduct.

The code calls on signatories to "encourage good-faith reporting and timely investigation."