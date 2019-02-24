Anne With an E and Schitt's Creek stars win at ACTRA Toronto

The CBC stars of Anne with an E and Schitt's Creek are among the big winners at the annual ACTRA awards in Toronto.

The Toronto chapter of Canada's performers' union named Amybeth McNulty best female performer for her work in the CBC/Netflix series about the spunky redheaded orphan on Prince Edward Island.

Meanwhile, Stephen McHattie won best male performer for his turn in the Newfoundland-set feature film Crown and Anchor.

An ensemble award went to the cast of CBC's comedy Schitt's Creek, starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy.

The awards for best voice performances went to Bryn McAuley for Treehouse's Top Wing, and Mark Little for Teletoon's Cupcake & Dino: General Services. A lifetime achievement stunt award went to husband-and-wife performers Rick and Sue Parker.

The Toronto chapter is the largest organization within ACTRA, representing more than 15,000 of Canada's 25,000 professional performers working in recorded media in Canada.