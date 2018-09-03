Canadian actors respond after Cosby Show actor spotted working at Trader Joe's

Several Canadian actors say working a day job while employed in the biz is more common than some might think, after the issue was thrust into the spotlight when a photo of The Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens working the cash register at a Trader Joe's went viral.

After news of Owens's employment was published by multiple media outlets, a legion of social media users and industry workers jumped to the 57-year-old actor's defence, with some tweeting their own personal stories about juggling multiple jobs during their careers with #ActorsWithDayJobs.

Arwen Humphreys, who plays recurring character Margaret Brackenreid in the Canadian drama series Murdoch Mysteries, says she's worked on-and-off as a server in Toronto throughout the entire run of the show, which was renewed for a twelfth season in March.

I’ve worked in the service industry on and off for the entire run of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MurdochMysteries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MurdochMysteries</a>. Being a working actor means that sometimes you have to work other jobs to continue working as an actor. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/noshame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#noshame</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/respect?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#respect</a> <a href="https://t.co/LVhzhrflMD">https://t.co/LVhzhrflMD</a> —@arwenhumphreys

She occasionally gets recognized in her serving job by the show's fans, and says needing to take a second job when acting work isn't available is "nothing to be ashamed of."

Mr. D star Gerry Dee says that even for those who are able to transition to working in showbiz full time, service jobs are often a stop along the way.

He says he worked as a waiter for years while his acting career was taking off, and it's "very common" for actors to take on second jobs because of the fickle nature of the industry.

He says he's grateful to be able to make money performing standup comedy while he's not acting, but he notes that not every actor has that opportunity.