The SAG-AFTRA actors' union says it has reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios to resolve the second of two strikes that rocked the entertainment industry this year, the union said on Wednesday.

The union said Wednesday its negotiators had reached a preliminary deal on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Walt Disney, Netflix and other media companies.

Members of SAG-AFTRA walked off the job in mid-July asking for an increase in minimum salaries, a share of streaming service revenue and protection from being replaced by "digital replicas" generated by artificial intelligence.

Union members will vote to ratify the deal in the coming weeks. An end to the strike will see Hollywood ramp up to full production for the first time since May.

More to come