Actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77

Actor-comedian John Witherspoon, who memorably played Ice Cube's father in the Friday films, has died. He was 77.

Witherspoon's manager Alex Goodman confirmed late Tuesday that Witherspoon died in Los Angeles. No cause of death was released.

The actor had a prolific career, co-starring in three Friday films, appearing on The Wayans Bros. television series and voicing the grandfather in The Boondocks animated series. His film roles included Vampire in Brooklyn and Boomerang, and he was a frequent guest on Late Show with David Letterman.

His son JD Witherspoon tweeted that he was happy for all the great times he and his dad had together.

So...my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. <br><br>Love U Dad...I’ll miss u.<br><br>- J.D. <a href="https://t.co/zvzep5S11I">pic.twitter.com/zvzep5S11I</a> —@jdwitherspoon I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. <a href="https://t.co/gtmiZiEppP">pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP</a> —@icecube My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King <a href="https://t.co/U6GsNrrKXF">pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF</a> —@ReginaKing

For many his most recognizable role was Pops, Ice Cube's father in the stoner comedy Friday and its two sequels, a crude but affectionate father trying to guide his son to be better.

Goodman referred to a family statement issued to the website Deadline that said the family was in shock over Witherspoon's death.

The statement says Witherspoon, who was born on Jan. 27, 1942, is survived by his wife, Angela, and sons JD and Alexander.