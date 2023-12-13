Andre Braugher, star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, dead at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series Homicide: Life on The Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine died Monday at age 61, multiple industry reports say.
Emmy-winning actor survived by wife of more than 30 years, three sons
More to come.