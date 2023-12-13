Content
Entertainment·Breaking

Andre Braugher, star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, dead at 61

Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series Homicide: Life on The Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine died Monday at age 61, multiple industry reports say.

Emmy-winning actor survived by wife of more than 30 years, three sons

The Associated Press ·
A man wearing a black suit and glasses smiles toward the right side of the frame.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher attends a May 2015 event in Los Angeles. Braugher, who gained fame in the 1990s on the NBC police procedural Homicide: Life on the Streets, has died the age of 61. (Rich Fury/Invision/The Associated Press)

More to come.

