Watch the Oscar nominations announcement livestream
The nominees for this year's Oscars ceremony will be announced this morning, streamed live.
96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, broadcasting on ABC
The Oscar nominations are being announced this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET, with this year's predicted front-runners being box office smashes Barbie and Oppenheimer. Follow along in the livestream above.
The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, broadcasting on ABC. This year's ceremonies will start an hour earlier than previous years, with the show beginning at 7 p.m. ET. They will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for his second year in a row and fourth time total.