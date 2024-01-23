Content
Entertainment·Live

Watch the Oscar nominations announcement livestream

The nominees for this year's Oscars ceremony will be announced this morning, streamed live.

96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, broadcasting on ABC

Jackson Weaver · CBC News ·

5 minutes ago
Live
Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid host the 96th Oscars nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

The Oscar nominations are being announced this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET, with this year's predicted front-runners being box office smashes Barbie and Oppenheimer. Follow along in the livestream above. 

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, broadcasting on ABC. This year's ceremonies will start an hour earlier than previous years, with the show beginning at 7 p.m. ET.  They will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for his second year in a row and fourth time total. 

