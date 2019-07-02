92nd Academy Award contenders revealed this morning

Who will be celebrating Oscar morning? Brad Pitt? Jennifer Lopez? The Obamas?

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards are set to begin at 8:18 a.m. ET Monday, and should bring plenty of star power to the Feb. 9 ceremony — a good thing, too, since the show will for the second straight year go without a host.

The nominations, to be read by Issa Rae and John Cho, will be live streamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the academy's digital social platforms. The second wave of nominees will begin at 8:30 a.m. and be carried live on Good Morning America.

Leading up to Monday's nominations, much of the momentum has gone to a pair of movies that exalt the big screen with showmanship and celebrity: Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, with Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sam Mendes's continuous First World War thrill ride, 1917. Hollywood, in the midst of a streaming upheaval, has so far favoured the traditionally released movies.

Pitt has a lock on the supporting actor Oscar, which would be his first ever. Laura Dern (Marriage Story) and Lopez (Hustlers) have led the supporting actress nominees. A nomination would be the first for Lopez.

American Factory, the first release from Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, is likely to be among the documentary nominees.

The 92nd Academy Awards are set for the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.