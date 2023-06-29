The 2024 Golden Globe nominations include nods for Ryan Gosling, Canadian filmmaker Celine Song
Robbie Robertson nominated for work on Killers of the Flower Moon score
The 2024 Golden Globe Awards nominations were announced Monday by comedian Cedric the Entertainer and actor Wilmer Valderrama.
Among the Canadian nominees are Ryan Gosling, who was recognized for his supporting performance as Ken in Barbie; Canadian-Korean filmmaker Celine Song, who took nods in the best director and best screenplay category for Past Lives; and Robbie Robertson, who was posthumously nominated for his work on the Killers of the Flower Moon score.
The awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 7 and are set to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
Here is a partial list of the nominees:
Film
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Anatomy of a Fall; Killers of the Flower Moon; Maestro; Oppenheimer; Past Lives; The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Air; American Fiction; Barbie; The Holdovers; May December; Poor Things
Best Director (Motion Picture)
Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Greta Gerwig, Barbie; Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things; Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer; Celine Song, Past Lives; Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of The Flower Moon; Colman Domingo, Rustin; Barry Keoghan, Saltburn; Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer; Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario; Timothée Chalamet, Wonka; Matt Damon, Air; Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers; Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid; Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Annette Bening, Nyad; Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon; Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall; Greta Lee, Past Lives; Carey Mulligan, Maestro; Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple; Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings; Natalie Portman, May December; Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves; Margot Robbie, Barbie; Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things; Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon; Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer; Ryan Gosling, Barbie; Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things; Charles Melton, May December
Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks, The Colour Purple; Jodie Foster, Nyad; Julianne Moore, May December; Rosamund Pike, Saltburn; Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Screenplay
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie; Tony McNamara, Poor Things; Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer; Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of The Flower Moon; Celine Song, Past Lives; Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Score
Jerskin Hendrix, Poor Things; Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer; Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron; Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest; Daniel Pemberton, Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse; Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song
Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me; Dance The Night, Barbie; I'm Just Ken, Barbie; Peaches, The Super Mario Bros. Movie; What Was I Made For?, Barbie; Road To Freedom, Rustin
Best Motion Picture Non-English Language
Anatomy of A Fall; Past Lives; Fallen Leaves; Io capitano; Society of the Snow; The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boy and The Heron; Elemental; Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse; The Super Mario Bros. Movie; Suzume; Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures
Barbie; Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol III; John Wick: Chapter 4; Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning; Oppenheimer; Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse; The Super Mario Bros. Movie; Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Television
Best Television Series (Drama)
1923; The Crown; The Diplomat; The Last of Us; The Morning Show; Succession
Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Abbott Elementary; Barry; The Bear; Jury Duty; Only Murders in the Building; Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series (Drama)
Brian Cox, Succession; Kieran Culkin, Succession; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us; Jeremy Strong, Succession; Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Bill Hader, Barry; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Jason Segal, Shrinking; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series (Drama)
Helen Mirren, 1923; Bella Ramsay, The Last of Us; Kerri Russell, The Diplomat; Sarah Snook, Succession; Imelda Staunton, The Crown; Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Elle Fanning, The Great; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in The Building