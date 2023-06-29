The 2024 Golden Globe Awards nominations were announced Monday by comedian Cedric the Entertainer and actor Wilmer Valderrama.

Among the Canadian nominees are Ryan Gosling, who was recognized for his supporting performance as Ken in Barbie; Canadian-Korean filmmaker Celine Song, who took nods in the best director and best screenplay category for Past Lives; and Robbie Robertson, who was posthumously nominated for his work on the Killers of the Flower Moon score.

The awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 7 and are set to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Here is a partial list of the nominees:

Film

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Anatomy of a Fall; Killers of the Flower Moon; Maestro; Oppenheimer; Past Lives; The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Air; American Fiction; Barbie; The Holdovers; May December; Poor Things

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Greta Gerwig, Barbie; Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things; Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer; Celine Song, Past Lives; Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

WATCH | CBC News spoke with Celine Song about her debut film, Past Lives: Celine Song wrote her debut film Past Lives to make the ordinary extraordinary Duration 6:24 Celine Song's debut film Past Lives is already being hailed as one of the best movies of 2023. CBC sat down with the Canadian writer and director about pulling the story of ordinary people doing the extraordinary from her own life.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of The Flower Moon; Colman Domingo, Rustin; Barry Keoghan, Saltburn; Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer; Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario; Timothée Chalamet, Wonka; Matt Damon, Air; Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers; Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid; Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Annette Bening, Nyad; Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon; Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall; Greta Lee, Past Lives; Carey Mulligan, Maestro; Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple; Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings; Natalie Portman, May December; Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves; Margot Robbie, Barbie; Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things; Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon; Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer; Ryan Gosling, Barbie; Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things; Charles Melton, May December

WATCH | Ryan Gosling surprises a CBC reporter on the Barbie red carpet: #TheMoment Ryan Gosling surprised a reporter on live TV Duration 1:33 Ryan Gosling decided to crash CBC reporter Eli Glasner’s live TV hit on the Barbie pink carpet in Toronto.

Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks, The Colour Purple; Jodie Foster, Nyad; Julianne Moore, May December; Rosamund Pike, Saltburn; Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie; Tony McNamara, Poor Things; Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer; Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of The Flower Moon; Celine Song, Past Lives; Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Score

Jerskin Hendrix, Poor Things; Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer; Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron; Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest; Daniel Pemberton, Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse; Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song

Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me; Dance The Night, Barbie; I'm Just Ken, Barbie; Peaches, The Super Mario Bros. Movie; What Was I Made For?, Barbie; Road To Freedom, Rustin

Best Motion Picture Non-English Language

Anatomy of A Fall; Past Lives; Fallen Leaves; Io capitano; Society of the Snow; The Zone of Interest

WATCH | Filmmaker behind Anatomy of A Fall discusses courtroom drama: Anatomy of a Fall director on the objective truth of her courtroom drama Duration 3:09 French director Justine Triet speaks to CBC News about her courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall, and about deciding — and hiding — the truth of her character's guilt or innocence.

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and The Heron; Elemental; Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse; The Super Mario Bros. Movie; Suzume; Wish

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures

Barbie; Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol III; John Wick: Chapter 4; Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning; Oppenheimer; Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse; The Super Mario Bros. Movie; Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Television

Best Television Series (Drama)

1923; The Crown; The Diplomat; The Last of Us; The Morning Show; Succession

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Abbott Elementary; Barry; The Bear; Jury Duty; Only Murders in the Building; Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series (Drama)

Brian Cox, Succession; Kieran Culkin, Succession; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us; Jeremy Strong, Succession; Dominic West, The Crown

LISTEN | Culture critics discuss the Succession finale on CBC's Commotion: 25:00 A deep dive into the Succession finale [This episode contains SPOILERS!] The morning after the Succession season finale, culture critics Hunter Harris, Chris Murphy and Kathryn VanArendonk take stock of one of the greatest shows ever. Did anyone truly succeed? And how did the show help us understand the cost of success?

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader, Barry; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Jason Segal, Shrinking; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series (Drama)

Helen Mirren, 1923; Bella Ramsay, The Last of Us; Kerri Russell, The Diplomat; Sarah Snook, Succession; Imelda Staunton, The Crown; Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Elle Fanning, The Great; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in The Building