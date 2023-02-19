All Quiet on the Western Front wins best picture at 2023 BAFTAs
Banshees of Inisherin, Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett win other key awards
A German remake of anti-war classic All Quiet on the Western Front won best picture at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, after triumphing in other key categories.
Based on the 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about the horrors of the First World War from the perspective of a young German soldier, the Netflix drama had led BAFTA nominations with 14.
Besides the top honour, it won for adapted screenplay, film not in the English language, director for Edward Berger, cinematography, sound and original score. It bested dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, biopic Elvis, dimension-hopping Everything Everywhere All At Once and music drama Tár in the best picture category.
"Thank you for giving me the confidence for turning the doubts into faith to make this movie," Berger said to his daughter in his acceptance speech for best director, in which he also gave thanks to his film crew and fellow nominees.
"It's a huge, huge honour."
Banshees, Butler, Blanchett win big
The Banshees of Inisherin, about two feuding friends on an island off the coast of Ireland, won outstanding British film, original screenplay and both supporting acting categories for Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.
"Best what award?" director Martin McDonagh joked of the film, which was shot in Ireland with a largely Irish cast and crew. It has British funding, and McDonagh was born in Britain to Irish parents.
Austin Butler was a surprise winner in the leading actor category for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Elvis. His competition was tight, having included Colin Farrell for Banshees and Brendan Fraser for The Whale, in which the Canadian-American actor plays a sick obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter.
Cate Blanchett, who plays the conductor of a Berlin orchestra whose career comes tumbling down due to an abuse scandal in Tár, won the leading actress prize. The other favourite in the category was Michelle Yeoh, who has already won awards for her portrayal of a laundromat owner unexpectedly introduced to an alternate multiverse in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Journalist says he was banned from BAFTAs
Navalny, about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category. Filmmakers dedicated the award to the Navalny family and Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev.
The journalist, whom Russia put on a wanted list in December, said on Friday he had been "banned by British police from attending" the BAFTAs for security reasons.
In response, London police said they did not and could not ban anyone from attending a private event. Decisions on attendance were for event organizers, it said.
Sandy Powell became the first costume designer to get the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest honour bestowed by the academy.
The BAFTAs also remembered Britain's late Queen Elizabeth, who died in September. Actress Helen Mirren, who won both a BAFTA and an Oscar for her portrayal of Elizabeth in the 2006 film The Queen, led a tribute.
See the full list of winners and nominees here.
With files from the Associated Press