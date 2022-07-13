Ombiigizi, Lisa Leblanc, Charlotte Day Wilson make 2022 Polaris Music Prize short list

Albums by the indie rock outfit Ombiigizi, singer-songwriter Lisa Leblanc and R&B artist Charlotte Day Wilson are among the ten shortlisted for this year's Polaris Music Prize, organizers announced Thursday.

In addition to Ombiigizi's Sewn Back Together and Wilson's Alpha, two other debut records made the short list: pop rocker Kelly McMichael's Waves and Frame of a Fauna from Montreal experimentalist, Ouri.

The annual prize, first given in 2006, awards $50,000 to one artist for creating the Canadian album of the year. Last year's winner was rapper Cadence Weapon for his album Parallel World.

The nine other albums will receive $3,000 each from Slaight Music.

Albums released between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 were eligible for this year's prize. A long list of 40 albums was announced in June.

A 197-member independent jury considers its selections regardless of commercial performance or musical genre — 11 of those jurists will now join the grand jury, which determines a final winner.

CBC Music will reveal the winning album on Sept. 19 at the Polaris Gala in Toronto.

The complete 10-album short list: