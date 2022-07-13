Ombiigizi, Lisa Leblanc, Charlotte Day Wilson make 2022 Polaris Music Prize short list
Winning album will be announced in September, receive $50,000
Albums by the indie rock outfit Ombiigizi, singer-songwriter Lisa Leblanc and R&B artist Charlotte Day Wilson are among the ten shortlisted for this year's Polaris Music Prize, organizers announced Thursday.
In addition to Ombiigizi's Sewn Back Together and Wilson's Alpha, two other debut records made the short list: pop rocker Kelly McMichael's Waves and Frame of a Fauna from Montreal experimentalist, Ouri.
The annual prize, first given in 2006, awards $50,000 to one artist for creating the Canadian album of the year. Last year's winner was rapper Cadence Weapon for his album Parallel World.
The nine other albums will receive $3,000 each from Slaight Music.
Albums released between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 were eligible for this year's prize. A long list of 40 albums was announced in June.
A 197-member independent jury considers its selections regardless of commercial performance or musical genre — 11 of those jurists will now join the grand jury, which determines a final winner.
CBC Music will reveal the winning album on Sept. 19 at the Polaris Gala in Toronto.
The complete 10-album short list:
- Destroyer, Labyrinthitis.
- Pierre Kwenders, José Louis and the Paradox of Love.
- Lisa Leblanc, Chiac Disco.
- Hubert Lenoir, Pictura de Ipse: Musique directe.
- Kelly McMichael, Waves.
- Ombiigizi, Sewn Back Together.
- Ouri, Frame of a Fauna.
- Shad, Tao.
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Life After.
- Charlotte Day Wilson, Alpha.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?