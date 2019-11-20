Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X nominated for Grammy Awards

Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X — new artists who made musical breakthroughs over the past year — lead this year's contenders vying for the Grammy Awards.

Singer, rapper and musician Lizzo is the top nominee with eight nods, including in the top four categories, with singer-songwriter Eilish and rapper Lil Nas X not far behind with six each.

Eilish, 17, is the youngest nominee in Grammy history to earn nods in each of the top four categories.

The nominees in the top four categories include:

Album of the year:

I, I, Bon Iver

Norman F--king Rockwell, Lana Del Rey

When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Lil Nas X scored a massive hit with Old Town Road. (Eric Lagg/Columbia Records via AP)

Record of the year:

Hey Ma, Bon Iver

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

7 Rings, Ariana Grande

Hard Place, H.E.R.

Talk, Khalid

Old Town Road, Lil Nas X

Truth Hurts, Lizzo

Sunflower, Post Malone

Billie Eilish is among the youngest Grammy nominees. (Universal Music)

Song of the year:

Always Remember Us This Way, Lady Gaga

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker

Hard Place, H.E.R.

Lover, Taylor Swift

Norman F--king Rockwell, Lana Del Rey

Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi

Truth Hurts, Lizzo

Best new artist:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan, who started the job earlier this year, began the announcement at a news conference in New York City Wednesday morning with several genre categories.

Beyonce's Spirit and Swift's You Need to Calm Down will compete for best pop solo performance. Lizzo's Truth Hurts, Billie Eilish's Bad Guy and Ariana Grande's 7 Rings — three songs that reached the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — are also nominated for the award.

Canadian Shawn Mendes, left, is a nominee for his duet Senorita with Camila Cabello. (Matt Sayles/Invision/Associated Press)

Canadian nominees include:

Shawn Mendes, sharing a best pop duo/group performance nomination with Camila Cabello for their duet Senorita.

Michael Bublé, a contender for traditional pop vocal album for Love (Deluxe edition).

Daniel Caesar, sharing a best R&B performance nomination with Brandy for the song Love Again.

Drake and Noah Shebib, included in the best R&B song nomination for Chris Brown's track No Guidance.

Jessie Reyez, whose Being Human in Public earned a nod for urban contemporary album.

Multiple Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys, who will return for a second time as the ceremony's host, helped announce select nominees live on CBS This Morning early Wednesday.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, with the ceremony broadcast live on CBS and streamed live at grammy.com.