Billboard Awards: Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny and Post Malone to perform
Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs and leading nominee Post Malone will perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Still unclear whether performances will be live or pre-taped

This combination photo shows, from left, Alicia Keys, Post Malone, Bad Bunny and Luke Combs. NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced that Keys, Malone, Bad Bunny and Combs will the perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14. (The Associated Press)

NBC and Dick Clark Productions on Tuesday announced the performers for the show, which will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 14. With restrictions set due to the coronavirus pandemic, it wasn't clear if the performances will be live or pre-taped. 

The awards show was originally supposed to take place in April but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a halt to live performances and TV and film productions.

Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Awards, and Garth Brooks will receive the ICON Award. 

Malone's 16 nominations include top male artist, top rap artist and the show's biggest prize, top artist. Others competing for the top honour include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Khalid and Jonas Brothers.

