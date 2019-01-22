Live
Nominations for Oscars 2019 announced today
The 91st Academy Awards nominations are being announced today, with the unveiling of potential winners in 24 categories.
Actors Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross are reading the list of the nominees in 24 categories.
The potential winners for best supporting include Adam Driver for BlackKklansman, Sam Ellliot for A Star is Born, Mahershala Ali for Green Book, Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Sam Rockwell for Vice.
The awards themselves will be televised live on Sunday, Feb. 24. at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
With files from The Associated Press