Nominations for Oscars 2019 announced today
Nominations for Oscars 2019 announced today

The 91st Academy Awards nominations are being announced today, with the unveiling of potential winners in 24 categories.

Actors Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross are reading the list of the nominees in 24 categories.

The potential winners for best supporting include Adam Driver for BlackKklansmanSam Ellliot for A Star is Born, Mahershala Ali for Green Book, Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Sam Rockwell for Vice.

Tracee Ellis Ross, left, of the television series Black-ish and Kumail Nanjiani, of the series Silicon Valley, were chosen to announce the Oscar nominations. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Equality Now and Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)

The awards themselves will be televised live on Sunday, Feb. 24. at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

With files from The Associated Press

