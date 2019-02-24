Toronto's Domee Shi wins historic Oscar for Bao

Toronto-raised director Domee Shi won her first Oscar for her animated short film Bao at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Shi wrote and directed the Pixar production, about a Chinese-Canadian woman and her little dumpling that miraculously springs to life.

The eight-minute film is set in Toronto and features many of the city's landmarks.

Shi was born in China and moved to Toronto with her family at age two. She used her upbringing and love of food as inspiration for Bao, which played in theatres with Incredibles 2.

Shi shares the Oscar with producer Becky Neiman-Cobb. She beat out two other animated films by Canadians for the Oscar — Weekends by Hamilton-born Trevor Jimenez and Animal Behaviour by Vancouver-based couple David Fine and Alison Snowden.​

A graduate of the animation program at Ontario's Sheridan College, Shi is the first woman to direct a short film at Pixar.

"To all of the nerdy girls out there who hide behind their sketchbooks — don't be afraid to tell your stories to the world," Shi said onstage in her acceptance speech.

"You're going to freak people out but you'll probably connect with them, too, and that's an amazing feeling to have. Thank you to [executive producer] Pete Docter for believing in my weirdness and for giving me a voice at the studio."

Black Panther, Roma both claim 2 early Oscars

Black Panther, which is aiming to become the first superhero film to win best picture, won two awards early for the lush, big-budget craft of Ryan Coogler's Marvel epic.

The film won for Ruth Carter's costume design and Hannah Beachler's production design at Sunday's Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Beachler was the first African-American to ever be nominated in the category. In a teary acceptance speech, she thanked Coogler for his faith and support.

Carter, a veteran costume designer, also won her first Academy Award following two previous nominations.

"Wow. Wow," Carter said. "I got this. This has been a long time coming."

Ruth Carter took home the Academy Award for best costume design for Black Panther. Carter, along wit Hannah Beachler, became the second and third black women to win non-acting Oscars. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The night's co-lead nominee, Roma, won best cinematography for Alfonso Cuaron, who also wrote and directed his personal black-and-white epic based on his Mexican childhood. Cuaron became the first director to ever win for serving has his own director of photography. He thanked his regular cinematographer, the much-honoured Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki. Cuaron said he hung a sign that read "What would Chivo do."

Roma also won best foreign language film, the first-ever for a Mexican film.

Director Alfonso Cuaron collected a pair of Oscars — best cinematography and best foreign language film — for Roma. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

Queen launched Sunday's Oscars with a medley of hits that gave the hostless Oscars a distinctly Grammy-like flavour as Hollywood's most prestigious ceremony sought to prove that it's still "champion of the world" after last year's record-low ratings.

Singer Adam Lambert, who has been touring with the band, replaced Freddie Mercury, the subject of the best-picture nominee Bohemian Rhapsody; the film also collected Oscars for sound editing, sound mixing and film editing.

Though the opening number was known, the feel of an Oscars without a host for only the second time in decades had been a mystery.

An image of Freddie Mercury appears on screen as Brian May, left, and Adam Lambert perform at the Oscars on Sunday. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Following Queen, the motion picture academy ran of montage of the year's movies before Tina Fey — alongside Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph — welcomed the Dolby Theatre audience to "the one-millionth Academy Awards." The trio ran through the kind of jokes, they said, they would have said if they were, in fact, hosting.

They then presented best supporting actress to Regina King for her pained matriarch in Barry Jenkins' James Baldwin adaptation If Beale Street Could Talk. The crowd gave King a standing ovation for her first Oscar.

"To be standing here representing one of the greatest artist of our time, James Baldwin, is a little surreal," said King. "James Baldwin birthed this baby."

Regina King accepts her Oscar for best supporting actress during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. (Valeria Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

Mahershala Ali won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his portrayal of a real-life black pianist who battles racism during a concert tour of the segregated U.S. South in Green Book.

It was the second Academy Award for the 45-year-old American actor, who took home the supporting actor trophy two years ago for playing a mentor to a young boy in best picture winner Moonlight.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — which featured Ali in a voice-over role — later won best animated feature.

More winners

Sound engineer Paul Massey also won an Oscar for his work on Bohemian Rhapsody. He won the trophy alongside Tim Cavagin and John Casali in the best sound mixing category.

This was the eighth Oscar nomination for Massey. He was born in England but early in his career lived in Toronto for 13 years before moving to Los Angeles.

Best documentary went to Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin's Free Solo, which chronicles rock climber Alex Honnold's famed, free solo ascent of Yosemite's El Capitan, a 3,000-foot wall of sheer granite, without ropes or climbing equipment. Free Solo was among a handful of hugely successful documentaries last year including the nominated Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG and the snubbed Fred Rogers doc Won't You Be My Neighbor.

"Thank you Alex Holland for teaching us to believe in the impossible," said Vasarhelyi. "This film is for everyone who believes in the impossible."

Adam McKay's Dick Cheney biopic Vice won makeup and hairstyling for its extensive physical transformations. The category was one of the four that the academy initially planned to present during a commercial break and as its winners — Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney — dragged on in a litany of thank-yous, they were the first to have their microphone cut off.

The run-up to this year's Academy Awards was a series of missteps and backtracks by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. A new best "popular film" category was in, and then it was out . Kevin Hart was host and then he wasn't. Some categories were removed from the live broadcast, and then they were back.

But if the script this Oscar season has been constantly rewritten, the film academy is hoping for a Hollywood ending (and much better ratings than the all-time low viewership last year.)