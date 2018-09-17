Canadian Sandra Oh could make Emmy history with a win. So could Netflix. And Game of Thrones is back after sitting out last year's awards. This year's Emmy Awards show isn't just rewarding the best of television and streaming — it might even introduce you to a few new binge-worthy shows.

Here's what to expect from TV's biggest night.

SNL is running the show

Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the Emmy Awards.

Toronto-born Lorne Michaels, who heads up SNL, will be producing the three-hour awards extravaganza. He might even keep it running on time.

SNL's Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che will host the awards show honouring the best in TV and streamed series. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

2 Canadians, 1 category

Ottawa-born Sandra Oh will become the first performer of Asian descent to land a lead drama actress Emmy if she wins for her role on the thriller series Killing Eve. In fact, she already made history with the nomination alone.

Oh is one of two Canadians in the same category — Regina-born Tatiana Maslany is also in the running for playing multiple roles on the clone series Orphan Black. She won in 2016.

"Our show has ended now so this is for the final season and it's just nice to be able to close it off and celebrate it," Maslany said at Los Angeles event Sunday honouring Canadian nominees.

Sandra Oh, left, and Tatiana Maslany, right, are up for an Emmy in the same category for Killing Eve and Orphan Black, respectively. (BBC America)

Netflix vs. HBO

This year's Emmys mark the first time Netflix received the most nominations overall, breaking a 17-year streak belonging to HBO.

The streaming service has a good chance of taking outstanding drama series with shows like The Crown and Stranger Things.

But HBO has both Game of Thrones and Westworld to serve up stiff competition in that coveted category. Game of Thrones won in both 2015 and 2016. Its delayed seventh season didn't make the deadline for last year's awards, which left room for The Handmaid's Tale, based on Margaret Atwood's novel, to nab the win.

And if voters — the 23,000 members of the Television Academy — prefer reflections of real life to fantasy and period dramas, The Americans or tear-jerker generational series This Is Us could offer a twist.

"When we set out to do the show, I never would have expected a network television show to be in the conversation," said This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

"As a species, we're very bottled up right now ... People are looking some kind of an emotional release."

Game of Thrones will vye for outstanding drama series after sitting out last year's Emmys when its delayed season didn't meet the deadline for submission. (HBO)

Breaking records ... and barriers

The star and creator of Atlanta, Donald Glover, is not only a frontrunner after winning an acting Emmy last year, but returns with nominations for acting, directing and writing.

He is among a record number of nominees of colour. More than a third of the 101 acting nods announced in July went to people of colour compared to a quarter of the field in 2017.

Issa Rae's acting nomination for her comedy Insecure and black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross's nod in the same category shows a changing landscape on screen.

If either Rae or Ross win, she would be only the second African-American to win the category — and the first in the 21st century. Let that sink in. Isabel Sanford won for her role on The Jeffersons — 37 years ago.

If either Tracee Ellis Ross, left, or Issa Rae wins the comedy actress category, she will be the first African-American to win the category in the 21st century or only the second to win overall. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

How to watch

The 70th annual Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Celebrity placards are placed on seats in preparation for Emmys, which will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Monday. ( Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

With files from the Associated Press and CBC's Eli Glasner