Skip to Main Content
'Words can't explain it': 16-year-old Fortnite video game world champ wins $3M
Entertainment

'Words can't explain it': 16-year-old Fortnite video game world champ wins $3M

Kyle Giersdorf of Pottsgrove, Penn., racked up the most points and won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup video game solo champion. The award-winning battle royale online game has become a cultural phenomenon since it was released in 2017.

Some 40 million players competed for a chance to play in the finals

The Associated Press ·
16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf racked up the most points and won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion in New York. (Fortnite / Twitter)

All those hours playing video games have paid off for a 16-year-old.

Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Penn., racked up the most points and won $3 million US as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. The competition took place Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Giersdorf said "words can't explain it." He goes by the name Bugha when competing.

Some 40 million players competed for a chance to play in the finals, which was narrowed down to 100 contestants from 30 countries.

The award-winning battle royale video game, which has become a cultural phenomenon since it was released in 2017, involves 100 players being dropped onto a virtual island to compete for survival. 

It was developed by company Epic Games and is a cartoon shooting game with three distinct modes for gamers to play in, on console and desktop.

WATCH: The final moments before victory

Canadian finalist

The tournament offered $30 million in cash prizes.

Canadians came to represent with 17-year-old Hayden Krueger.

The Calgary native, who now lives in the U.S., brought home $1.2 million in the World Cup.  

Canadian Hayden Krueger beat out millions of competitors to become a finalist at the first-ever Fortnite World Cup in New York City. (Steven D'Souza/CBC)

In second place, Harrison Chang, 24, of the U.S. won $1.8 million.

The duo competition was won by 17-year-old David Wang, of Austria, and 16-year-old Emil Pedersen, of Norway. They'll split the $3-million prize.

With files from Zulekha Nathoo and Steven D'Souza

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.