Live

Energy minister addresses BC Hydro report LIVE

Michelle Mungall talks about a newly released report that details how the previous provincial government pressured BC Hydro into signing long-term contracts with independent power producers that will cost B.C. customers more than $16 billion over 20 years.

Social Sharing

Michelle Mungall talks about a newly released report that details how the previous provincial government pressured BC Hydro into signing long-term contracts with independent power producers that will cost B.C. customers more than $16 billion over 20 years. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories