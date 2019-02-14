Energy minister addresses BC Hydro report LIVE

Michelle Mungall talks about a newly released report that details how the previous provincial government pressured BC Hydro into signing long-term contracts with independent power producers that will cost B.C. customers more than $16 billion over 20 years.
