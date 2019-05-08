News · Audio

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- This episode is all about positive vibes and good energy. Whether it's your first time listening or you've been listening since Reclaimed first launched, you'll feel the good energy that's generated when we come together through music -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he spreads good energy with everything from soulful sounds and music in indigenous languages, to party-rockin' rhythms to get you dancing.

