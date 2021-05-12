News · Video

Emotional toll of Ontario's 2,000 patient transfers

There have been more than 2,000 patient transfers in Ontario this year, all to boost capacity for a hospital system under pressure. But while shuttling people across the province may help ease the burden from COVID-19, it's taking an emotional toll on families and frontline workers.

