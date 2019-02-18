Skip to Main Content
Elizabeth Hay on All Things Consoled (REPEAT BROADCAST)
Elizabeth Hay talks to Shelagh Rogers about her book All Things Consoled: A Daughter's Memo, which is the winner of the 2018 Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Award for Non-fiction. (Originally broadcast on September 17, 2018)
