Audio

Elisapee Ishulutaq's art helped define how the Inuit are seen around the world

Elisapee Ishulutaq's drawings of men hunting seals, women caring for babies, and polar bears out on a jaunt are simple and striking. In 2014, she received the Order of Canada; that's when our David Gutnick met her. Elisapee died on December 9 at the age of 93.