Ehphé T'ah Lae-chí: Wrapped in Moose hide
Ehphé T'ah Lae-chí: Wrapped in Moose hide

Last year, the CBC produced a documentary on an urban mooshide tanning camp hosted by Dene Nahjo in Yellowknife. Now, as the camp kicks off its third year, we're reposting the documentary in full. Trail's End host Lawrence Nayally guides you through stories of the Dene people and the role moose hide has played in their survival and identity.
