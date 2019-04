News · Audio

Educator Karen B.K. Chan combats anger and frustration by using alternative technique known as 'calling in'

Speaker and sex educator Karen B.K. Chan sees calling out as a legitimate tool, but doing it left her feeling angry, frustrated and disheartened by its potential to ostracize. She's found hope in an alternative technique known as "calling in", whereby someone initiates a conversation to more calmly and kindly express hurt and discuss how to move forward, together.

