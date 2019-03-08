Audio

Edmonton man serving life sentence for murder says Indigenous healing lodge helped rehabilitate him

Chris Houle is serving a life sentence in Edmonton for second-degree murder. He spent nearly a decade in traditional prisons before being relocated to an Indigenous healing lodge. Chris explains the steps he took to get there, how he thinks the setting is enabling his rehabilitation, and addresses criticisms of healing lodges that surfaced last year, after Terri-Lynne McClintic was found to be serving her time in one.

