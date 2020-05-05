How our stories make an impact in local communities and on the national stage

We use this editor's blog to explain our journalism and what's happening at CBC News. You can find more blogs here .

Some of the very best of Canadian public service journalism was honoured tonight by the Michener Awards Foundation.

Congratulations to Kathy Tomlinson of The Globe and Mail, winner of the 2019 Michener Award for meritorious public service journalism for False Promises , an investigation into the exploitation of temporary workers and foreign students.

A joint investigation by CBC News and CBC Sports on sexual offences in amateur sport was among six nominees for this year's award.

The other nominees were The London Free Press for a series that probed the 2016 assault of a young woman in custody; La Presse for an exposé of alleged illegal dumping by a soil decontamination business; The Halifax Examiner for a story about a wrongful conviction and exoneration in a 1995 murder, and Concordia University's Institute for Investigative Journalism for a collaboration with the Toronto Star, Le Devoir, Regina Leader-Post, Global News, National Observer, and Star reporters in Halifax, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton that revealed how lead is leaching into Canadian tap water from aging infrastructure.

You can find all of this important work at these links:

Founded in 1970 by then-governor general Roland Michener, the awards were meant to be Canada's answer to the Pulitzer Prize for journalism. CBC TV and The Financial Post won the first Michener for a co-produced series on the air charter business.

Canada's public broadcaster has done well in the 50 years since the inaugural award, having been nominated more than 30 times and winning five more.

While news organizations like ours produce all sorts of stories and features, public service journalism is a special breed of storytelling that requires deep commitments of time, resources, investigative skill and legal support. It can be the most difficult and costly journalism to produce; it's also often the most important work we do.

This week we rolled out a major project called The Big Spend , an investigation into the staggering sums of money given out by the federal government to businesses and individuals to deal with COVID-19.

It's a significant piece of accountability journalism that digs under the big, opaque government funding announcements of the last eight months to better understand what's working, who has benefited and who has not. Our journalists spent weeks poring over tens of thousands of documents from hundreds of different sources to get the full picture .

CBC News takes its public service journalism mandate seriously and we are as committed to making an impact in our local communities as we are on the national stage.

On Tuesday, CBC British Columbia won three Jack Webster Awards , which honour the best reporting in the province: excellence in digital journalism for B.C. COVID-19 coverage ; best feature or enterprise reporting in radio or podcast for Not Alone ; and a new award for excellence in diversity and inclusion reporting for When is Enough Enough? A CBC Town Hall from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside .

A few weeks ago, The Fifth Estate and CBC Nova Scotia revisited April's mass shooting, one of Canada's deadliest events, revealing new information about what the RCMP knew and when it knew it over those 13 deadly hours .

Here are some other recent examples of impact journalism from across the country:

Despite unprecedented challenges posed this year by COVID-19, our commitment to public service journalism remains steadfast.





