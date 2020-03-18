How CBC covered a year of unprecedented news stories

We use this editor's blog to explain our journalism and what's happening at CBC News. You can find more blogs here .

For journalists, it is almost impossible to describe the events of this remarkable year without sounding hyperbolic. Few of us have worked through such an unrelenting news cycle, where each story seems to dwarf the one that came before and where the unprecedented has become the routine.

For me, the bookends of 2020 were stories of tragedy and hope.

The new year was just days old when Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, shortly after it took off from Tehran. The attack with surface-to-air missiles on Jan. 8 killed all 176 people on board, including 138 people with ties to Canada . The tragic, senseless loss of life touched Canadians deeply as family photos of the dead filled our screens.

It would be, I thought at the time, one of Canada's biggest stories of the year. It turned out to be one of many.

Nearly 12 months later, the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave rages in much of Canada, and many tough months lie ahead. But there was an undeniable feeling of hope as "V Day" arrived on Dec. 14, and Canada's first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were administered in Quebec and Ontario .

In between these bookends were months of extraordinary events and developments in a year unlike any other at CBC News, including:

Sharing stories of loss, perseverance

The demands on our staff to tell these stories and so many others — a heavy lift in the best of times — were particularly intense as we adjusted to physical distancing, personal safety equipment and the need to work from home. Kitchen tables became edit suites; living rooms became control rooms; closets became recording studios.

We mounted more than 60 news specials on Radio, TV and CBC News Network — a record. We produced and packaged millions of words and hundreds of images. Some of us continued to venture into our quiet, hollowed-out newsrooms to put shows to air.

In the field, we learned how to interview at a safe distance, how to clean vehicles and gear after every assignment. Some of our staff were verbally harassed on the streets for doing their jobs, a worrying sign that the polarization and delegitimization of journalism, so fervently stoked by some camps in the U.S., has taken root in this country.

We persevered.

We are proud of our work.

And still, we are mindful of those who have given so much more of themselves on the front lines of this pandemic: nurses, doctors, paramedics, public health staff, personal support workers and long-term care employees. We think of those who have died and their loved ones who opened up to us. We thank those who recovered and found the courage to share their stories in the hope of enlightening others about the realities of this pernicious disease.

It's a privilege to tell these stories, and we'll continue to do so.

As Arsenault says in the video above, "When this ends, and it will end, we'll still be here, with you."