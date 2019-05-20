News · Audio

Downward Facing Broad

Is 60 the new 40? How do we stay relevant once the seniors' discount kicks in? In her latest stand-up special, 'Downward Facing Broad,' comedian Deborah Kimmett takes on what it means to be a part of the largest aging population in Canadian history. From the death of friends, to changing body parts, nothing's sacred. She'll make you laugh at it all.

Social Sharing