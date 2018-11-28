Skip to Main Content
Doug Ford on Ontario's plan to improve hospital care in West Niagara LIVE
Live

Doug Ford on Ontario's plan to improve hospital care in West Niagara LIVE

Ontario Premier Ford speaks on his government's plans to help end 'hallway health care,' at news conference from West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby.
Ontario Premier Ford speaks on his government's plans to help end 'hallway health care,' at news conference from West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|