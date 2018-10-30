Skip to Main Content
Donald Trump arrives in Pittsburgh LIVE
Live

Donald Trump arrives in Pittsburgh LIVE

U.S. president in his wife visit grief-stricken city after mass shooting in synagogue
U.S. president in his wife visit grief-stricken city after mass shooting in synagogue 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us