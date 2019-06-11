News · Video

Divided Loyalties For Brothers

CBC News Network's Aarti Pole spoke to Shaan and Rishi Misra to get their thoughts on the NBA finals. Brothers Shaan and Rishi Misra, are rooting for rival teams. Rishi was born in Toronto and supports the Raptors. Shaan was born in San Francisco, where the family has lived for the past 14 years, and is a loyal Warriors fan.

