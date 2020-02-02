Skip to Main Content
Death and dying: how Indigenous communities grieve, survive and thrive
News·Audio

Death and dying: how Indigenous communities grieve, survive and thrive

Losing someone can be a great challenge in any community. But in Indigenous communities, many circumstances can make the grieving process especially difficult. This week, as we explore grief, death and dying in Indigenous communities, you'll hear how some deal with heavy losses, and how others are promoting vibrant, Indigenous life.
Losing someone can be a great challenge in any community. But in Indigenous communities, many circumstances can make the grieving process especially difficult. This week, as we explore grief, death and dying in Indigenous communities, you'll hear how some deal with heavy losses, and how others are promoting vibrant, Indigenous life. 42:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|