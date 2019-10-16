Democrats hearing from just-resigned aide to Pompeo as Ukraine questioning continues

The House impeachment inquiry is exposing new details about unease in the State Department and White House about President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine and those of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and House Democrats on Wednesday were meeting with a former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Michael McKinley, a career foreign service officer and Pompeo's de facto chief of staff, resigned Friday, ending a 37-year career.

A Latin America specialist, McKinley was not directly involved in Ukraine policy, but as a senior adviser to Pompeo it is believed he was generally aware of the situation.

McKinley expects to be asked and to answer questions about demoralization in the ranks of career foreign service officers and offer his views on what many have lamented as the politicization of a once-apolitical bureaucracy, according to an official familiar with what McKinley plans to say.

The veteran of the diplomatic corps was known to be unhappy with the state of affairs although his farewell note to colleagues mentioned nothing about the reason for his departure other than it was a "personal decision."

The testimony from the witnesses, mainly officials from the State Department and other foreign policy posts, is largely corroborating the account of the government whistleblower whose complaint first sparked the impeachment inquiry, according to lawmakers attending the closed-door interviews.

One witness said it appeared "three amigos" tied to the White House had taken over foreign policy. Another quoted national security adviser John Bolton as calling Giuliani a "hand grenade" for his back-channel efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter.

Once Democrats have completed the probe and followed any other threads it produces, they will use their findings to help determine whether to vote on articles of impeachment.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, despite intensifying calls from Trump and Republicans to hold a formal vote to authorize the impeachment inquiry, showed no indication she would do so. She said Congress will continue its investigation as part of the Constitution's system of checks and balances of the executive.

"This is not a game for us. This is deadly serious. We're on a path that is taking us, a path to the truth," Pelosi told reporters after a closed-door session with House Democrats.

Trump calls the impeachment inquiry an "illegitimate process" and is blocking officials from co-operating.

'Parallel process' to normal diplomatic channels alleged

The inquiry is moving quickly as a steady stream of officials appears behind closed doors this week, some providing new revelations about the events surrounding the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It is on that call that Trump urged Zelensky to investigate a firm tied to political rival Joe Biden's family and Ukraine's own involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

In a daylong session Tuesday, House investigators heard from George Kent, who was concerned about the "fake news smear" against the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, whom Trump recalled in May, according to emails obtained by The Associated Press.

Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state, told the lawmakers that he "found himself outside a parallel process" and had warned others about Giuliani as far back as March. He felt the shadow diplomacy was undermining decades of foreign policy and the rule of law in Ukraine and that was "wrong," said Democratic congressman Gerry Connolly of Virgnia.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent

Connolly said Kent described the results of a May 23 meeting at the White House, organized by Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, where three administration officials — U.S. ambassador Gordon Sondland, special envoy Kurt Volker and Energy Secretary Rick Perry — declared themselves the people now responsible for Ukraine policy.

"They called themselves the three amigos," Connolly said Kent testified, and they said as much to Zelensky in Ukraine when they visited.

Kent also told them that Trump, through the Office of Management and Budget, which Mulvaney previously led, was holding up military aid to Ukraine while pressing Zelensky to investigate Burisma, a company linked to Hunter Biden, who served on its board between 2014-2018.

"He was clearly bothered by the role Mr. Giuliani was playing," Connolly said.

Pence, Giuliani say they won't co-operate

In 10 hours of testimony Monday, Hill, the former White House aide who was a top adviser on Russia, recalled to investigators that Bolton had told her he was not part of "whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up," an apparent reference to talks over Ukraine.

She testified that Bolton asked her to take the concerns to National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg.

Giuliani said Tuesday he was "very disappointed" in Bolton's comment. Bolton, Giuliani said, "has been called much worse."

Former vice-president Joe Biden was asked about his son's involvement in Ukraine affairs for the first time at a Democratic debate, Tuesday night in Westerville, Ohio. Joe and Hunter Biden have each denied any wrongdoing.

Giuliani also acknowledged he had received payments totalling $500,000 US related to the work for a company operated by Lev Parnas — who, along with associate Igor Fruman, played a key role in Giuliani's efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Biden and his son Hunter. The two men were arrested last week on campaign finance charges as they tried to board an international flight.

Trump's team won't comply with the Democratic inquiry. Giuliani and Vice-President Mike Pence became the latest officials refusing to co-operate, saying through their lawyers they would not provide information requested by House Democrats as part of the impeachment inquiry.

The chairman leading the impeachment investigation, California Democrat Adam Schiff, said the stonewalling simply bolsters the charge that Trump is obstructing Congress.

Sondland, whose text messages with other diplomats are part of a cache released by Volker and made public earlier this month, is scheduled to appear for an interview Thursday.

The interviews Monday and Tuesday, like the others conducted by House impeachment investigators, took place behind closed doors. Republican lawmakers have aimed their ire at the process, saying witnesses should be interviewed out in the open.